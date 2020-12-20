‘Jingle Jam’ community event provides families, kids with holiday gifts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Creating lasting memories this holiday season for 90 families was the goal for this year’s Jingle Jam event.

The sixth annual community event was created to provide gifts to local children whose families are in need of additional assistance during the holiday season. It was held at Las Vegas Ballpark this year.

Plenty of holiday cheer was spread as kids made memories at the elf and crafting stations. Santa was also there for socially distanced pictures.

“I think it’s extremely important, not just because of helping the families, but people still want to feel connected,” said McCall Norton Peck, creator of Jingle Jam.

Every child left with a wrapped gift, and some, with a bike. Many of the gifts were donated by HELP of Southern Nevada.

Jingle Jam has helped more than 700 families.