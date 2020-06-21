Jing Las Vegas reports 3 ‘presumptive positive’ cases of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Summerlin restaurant is reporting three “presumptive positive” cases amongst its employees. A spokesperson for Jing Las Vegas says the restaurant is now taking “necessary precautions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
In response to the positive tests, Jing Las Vegas will be closing on Monday, June 22, and will be treating the day as a “wellness day.” The day will consist of staff training and updating COVID-19 procedures, including:
- Implementing additional signage
- Spacing out tables and chairs even further
- Providing complimentary masks upon entry
- Requiring a digital temperature check for all staff and patrons
- Installing additional hand sanitizer dispensers
- Requiring the entire staff to undergo testing
Employees who test positive will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days.