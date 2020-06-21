Jing Las Vegas reports 3 ‘presumptive positive’ cases of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular Summerlin restaurant is reporting three “presumptive positive” cases amongst its employees. A spokesperson for Jing Las Vegas says the restaurant is now taking “necessary precautions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

In response to the positive tests, Jing Las Vegas will be closing on Monday, June 22, and will be treating the day as a “wellness day.” The day will consist of staff training and updating COVID-19 procedures, including:

Implementing additional signage

Spacing out tables and chairs even further

Providing complimentary masks upon entry

Requiring a digital temperature check for all staff and patrons

Installing additional hand sanitizer dispensers

Requiring the entire staff to undergo testing

Employees who test positive will be required to quarantine for at least 14 days.