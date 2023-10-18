LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Comedy Club is beaming into the future with hologram technology.

According to a release, Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The LINQ Promenade is home to the first permanent installation of a Proto unit in Las Vegas. The technology debuted recently at the club.

The Los Angeles-based Proto system is one of the world’s “first holographic communications platform” and a “hologram machine” that makes “holoportation” a reality.

Proto won four Innovation awards at the 2023 CES show in Las Vegas, the release said.

At Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club, fans can see Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriquez, Kimmel’s former security guard who became a celebrity of his own through Kimmel’s late-night talk show, in recorded hologram form to greet guests and riff on Las Vegas.

Additionally, Kimmel and other celebrities can “beam in” live from Los Angeles to surprise fans, interacting with them in real-time.

“I grew up on late-night TV—studying the talk show hosts seemed as important as school for me because I wanted a career in broadcasting,” David Nussbaum, inventor and CEO of Proto, said. “That’s why it’s such an incredible honor to have the public see Jimmy, Guillermo and the top comics who will be beaming to Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in the Proto Epic.”