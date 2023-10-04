LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first Jimmy John’s location in Pahrump is being celebrated with a grand opening on Monday, Oct. 16.

Located on the casino floor of the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, Jimmy John’s invites guests to celebrate its grand opening with a special offer for its original six sandwiches for $3.99 until 3 p.m., which includes:

The Pepe: made with ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Big John: made with roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Totally Tuna: made with tuna salad, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Tom: made with turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Vito: made with salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar, and oregano-basil

The Veggie: made with provolone cheese, avocado spread, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

All sandwiches are fully customizable to the guests’ preference on toppings and bread choice.

Jimmy John’s at Pahrump Nugget is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the Pahrump Nugget website.