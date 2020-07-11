Jim Murren’s Las Vegas architectural estate listed for $10.5 million

All photos courtesy of The Ivan Sher Group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former CEO of MGM Resorts, Jim Murren, has listed his unique architectural estate for $10.5 million. The property is located in the west valley in The Ridges, an exclusive guard-gated community located at the base of Red Rock Canyon.

The glass and steel residence, which was created by Murren, his wife Heather, architecture firm Marmol Radziner, builder Jack Raftery and artist James Turrell, is nearly 13,000 square-feet and features a unique art installation onsite. The property spans roughly 1.5 acres.

The estate, called Skyspace, is located at 7 Painted Feather Way, near Flamingo and Town Center.

Ivan Sher, principal of The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, is the listing agent.

“It’s architectural art with some of the most incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip and the entire desert skyline,” Sher said.

The property includes:

4 bedroom suites in the main house,

8 baths,

A detached one-bedroom guest casita,

Luxury amenities: elevator subterranean half basketball court residential fitness room office space in-home movie theater wine cellar detached formal dining room

Outdoor amenities: private terrace Zen garden jacuzzi cold plunge outdoor kitchen pool overlooking Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course



The property’s James Turrell “Skyspace” is an art installation that plays on space and light, and is one of just a few residential installations from the artist, according to the Ivan Sher Group. The Skyspace’s advanced technology program is available for purchase outside of the home sale.

“Nothing can compare to the unique experience this home offers,” Sher said. “The architecture is unlike anything else in Las Vegas. It truly is a desert sanctuary.”

