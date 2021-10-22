Jim Murren to light Al Davis Memorial Torch at Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jim Murren will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders game versus Philadelphia at Allegiant Stadium.

Murren is chair of the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief, and Recovery Task Force, previously served as Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International and has been an advocate of professional sports in Las Vegas for a long time.

With his staunch support, guidance, and endorsement, the Allegiant Stadium project became a reality for the Raiders.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities, and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. Murren now joins the list.

The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis’ legacy as the Raiders’ long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and is in recognition of Mr. Davis’ enduring vision that “the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders’ organization is the will to win.”

John Madden was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011.

The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas.