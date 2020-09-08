Jill Biden to discuss adjustment of online learning with local students Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, is holding an online round-table with Clark County high school students on Tuesday.
She is going to talk with them about adjusting to school closures and distance learning.
The virtual discussion highlights student body leaders from high schools around the valley.
It is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.
The event is part of Dr. Biden’s multi-week ten-city “Back-to-School Tour” through eight battleground states.
