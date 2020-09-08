Jill Biden to discuss adjustment of online learning with local students Tuesday

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, walks from a podium in front of a closed playground during a tour of the Evan G. Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington, Del. In an election year where reopening schools shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic is emerging as a flashpoint, Jill Biden is increasingly drawing on her experience in the classroom to empathize with parents struggling to cope with the shift to virtual learning. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s wife, Jill, is holding an online round-table with Clark County high school students on Tuesday.

She is going to talk with them about adjusting to school closures and distance learning.

The virtual discussion highlights student body leaders from high schools around the valley.

It is scheduled to start at 4:15 p.m.

The event is part of Dr. Biden’s multi-week ten-city “Back-to-School Tour” through eight battleground states.

