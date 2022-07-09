LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nostalgia of jigsaw puzzles is front and center at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall for one more day, but there’s more to it than you might be expecting.

How about an authentic Guinness World Record puzzle that stretches 72 feet by 1 foot — with a total of 101,010 pieces. And that’s just the start.

A 72-foot-long puzzle on display at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Fine artists who created some of the images on puzzles you see for sale at Walmart and Target are in attendance. There’s Antelope Puzzles, a company started a year ago by a Chinese man who retired to New York and rediscovered his love of puzzles when the pandemic hit.

And how about a couple of artisans from Malta who specialize in filigree, and have a handcrafted puzzle made of sterling silver on display — along with some other really cool art pieces. Two puzzle collections are also on display — including one that features some of the most beloved Christmas-themed puzzles ever made.

Colombian photographer Manuela Montenegro of Flower Power Puzzles (FlowPoPuzzle.com) shows one of the puzzle images on display at her booth at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Kevin Attard of Malta shows intricate puzzle pieces made of sterling silver at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A filigree skull on display at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Sethius, an artist based in Brisbane, Australia, displays a puzzle project he is working on at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The Antelope Puzzle booth featues a variety of items including a puzzle depicting a time-traveling Vincent Van Gogh with his fans at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A detail of a Vincent Van Gogh puzzle by Antelope Puzzles at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A pair of Santa Claus puzzles that are part of the Hamilton family’s Christmas collection on display at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Christmas puzzles that are part of the Hamilton family’s collection are on display at the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention on Saturday.. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

You’ll see it all, along with table after table of people doing puzzles on the convention floor.

Do you do the edges first? Or focus on sections you can spot easily in a pile of puzzle pieces? Whatever your strategy, you’ll see someone who works the same way you do.

Day 3 of the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention runs through Sunday. When it’s gone, you can cross your fingers and hope it’s back next year.

It’s a first-of-its-kind event, and crowds were small on Saturday with almost nothing else going on at the sprawling convention center. Tickets start at $14.95 per person and can be purchased on the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention website. Admission will also get you in to see the Metaverse Expo 2022.

In the video below, Dr. Randy Hamilton, a dentist from Fort Worth, Texas, talks about his family’s collection of Christmas puzzles and what puzzles have meant to him. Hamilton, his three brothers and their father were are at the convention telling the stories behind the collection.