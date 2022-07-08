LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first-ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention kicked off on Friday and will last through the weekend. Not only was this a fun family-friendly event, but there was a jigsaw puzzle fundraiser with donations helping the “New Horizons Academy,” a nonprofit school for children with special needs.

The convention will kick off three days of fun-filled, all-ages events including competitions, exhibitions, influencer meet-and-greets, a charity jigsaw puzzle exchange, and a revolutionary attempt to set a Guinness Record for the world’s largest commercial jigsaw puzzle. In addition, there will be up to $60,000 in puzzle competition giveaways for ages 5 and older.

The event will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 through Saturday, July 9, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Also making its debut at the same time and sharing a conjoined but separate area at the convention will be the Metaverse Expo 2022, featuring exclusive NFT giveaways, keynote speakers, high-level tech networking, live entertainment, and more.

Tickets for the Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention start at $14.95 per ticket.