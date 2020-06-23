Jewish Nevada offers virtual summer camp experience for K-5 children

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many youth activities associated with summer break have been canceled. Many parents are scrambling to find fun and safe activities for their children.

The non-profit Jewish Nevada organization has launched virtual activities for kids staying at home to give parents a much-needed break and to offer fun, educational activities to area children.

From online storytelling time to baking activities to virtual travel expeditions to science lessons, kids will be able to enjoy a virtual summer camp experience from the safety and comfort of their homes.

  • Mad Science – June 22 – 26: Grades: K-5 (9:45 AM – 1:15 PM) Cost: $125/Camper
  • Lego Building – July 6 – 10: Grades K-2 (10:00 – 10:45 AM) Grades 3-5 (11:00 – 11:45 AM) Cost: $95/Camper
  • Art Attack Vegas Art Camp – July 13-17: Grades K-5 (10:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Cost: $140/Camper
  • Enter the Gamerverse – July 20 – 24: Ages 9-12 (12:30 – 3:30 PM) Cost: $120/Camper

Register for Jewish Nevada summer camp events here.

