LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Jetcost, Las Vegas will be one of the favorite USA holiday destinations for Europeans in August. Flight and hotel searches have exceeded those in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

It seems that the desire to travel and enjoy a holiday is back in full swing, so much so that searches for flights have increased by 250% and hotel searches have increased by 330% in the first 7 months of 2022.

Searches for August 2022 holidays are already 30% above searches for August holidays in 2019. Users have also spent 50% more time searching for different solutions and budgets to best suit their needs.

A large number of Europeans have decided to travel during August, with lots planning to travel to the United States. Jetcost regularly analyzes their searches for flight travel, and the data indicates that a large majority of tourists have decided to come to Las Vegas for their travel plans.

Las Vegas ranked as the fifth most searched destination by British tourists, seventh by Germans and French, eighth by Italians, and ninth by Spaniards. For Americans, Las Vegas ranked sixth in terms of searches.