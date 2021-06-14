JetBlue passenger faces $15,500 fine for mask violations on flight to Las Vegas, FAA says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A passenger on a jetBlue Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Las Vegas could be hit with a $15,500 fine.

A male passenger on the Feb. 5 flight repeatedly ignored flight attendants who told him to wear his facemask over both his mouth and nose during the flight unless he was actively eating or drinking.

Flight attendants said they told him at least 10 times.

The passenger also drank mini bottles of alcohol that the airline did not serve to him, according to the FAA. That’s a violation of FAA regulations.

In another case earlier this year, the FAA sought a $52,500 fine for a Delta passenger who tried to open the cockpit door and hit a flight attendant, according to a CBS News report. That case was included in actions against a number of “unruly” passengers facing FAA fines.

One woman is facing a $9,000 fine for continually refusing to wear a mask properly and cursing at flight attendants on a February 15 Allegiant Air flight from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Knoxville, Tennessee.