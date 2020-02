LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –How does flying for just $20 one way sound? Too good to be true? It’s not if you act fast! To celebrate its 20th anniversary, JetBlue is having a sale.

The two-day sale, which ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 12, requires travelers to depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

The sale includes blackout dates and travel must be completed by June 17. The $20 fares are going quicky.

On some routes, all that is left is Basic Blue, and some fares are closer to $100 one way.