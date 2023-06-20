LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve booked flights on Jet Blue or American to visit family on the other side of the country, there’s a chance those flights will be changing.

A federal judge has ruled the northeast alliance between Jet Blue and American is unlawful. 8 News Now has taken a look at how this may impact travel to and from Las Vegas.

American Airlines plans to appeal a court’s recent ruling that would block its partnership with Jet Blue Airways, a partnership that’s been in place since 2021.

Katy Nastro of “Going” said the airlines were given 30 days to unravel their intertwined schedules.

That deadline is this week. Travelers that have loyalty with either of the airlines have been able to get non-stop flights with this partnership.

As to what travelers can expect now, Nastro said, “It’s too soon to know how this is going to affect Las Vegas, where Jet Blue and American have this alliance in an effort to expand their blueprint.”

She said it’s a double-edged sword. Initially, there could be fewer non-stop flights available, but in the long run?

“This could mean that maybe more non-stop flights get added because there is no code share available, and they want to give more options to consumers, knowing there is a demand for a place like Las Vegas.”

Meantime, Jet Blue is still working to acquire Spirit Airlines to create the fifth-largest airline in the country.

While Jet Blue is known for affordable fares, Spirit offers even lower prices, but charges extra for everything from printing boarding passes to selecting seats in advance.

The Justice Department however has also filed an antitrust lawsuit to block this attempt, arguing the deal would drive up fares, and create fewer choices for millions of travelers.

Nastro said it will be very interesting to see how this all plays out. She said Jet Blue being forced to break up its partnership with American Airlines could actually help its case to acquire Spirit.