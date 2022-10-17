LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time since 2019, comedian Jerry Seinfeld will return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Seinfeld is scheduled to perform six shows in 2023.

Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15

Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10

Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m.