LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beloved “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek died over the weekend after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was the host of the show for more than three decades and a daily presence in millions of homes every night.

The executive producer of Jeopardy will deliver a message at the beginning of Monday’s show.

Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago and those will be airing in the coming weeks. His final show will air on Christmas day.