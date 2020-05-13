Jeopardy! to return with new episodes Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite the shutdown, Jeopardy! fans can look forward to four full weeks of new episodes. The popular quiz show is returning with the new episodes, that were taped before the shutdown, this coming week.

The 36th season will continue on Monday, May 18. The updated programming schedule is as follows:

May 18-22: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes

episodes May 25-29: Teachers Tournament quarterfinals

June 1-5: Teachers Tournament semifinals and finals

June 8-12: New regular JEOPARDY! episodes

Jeopardy! says the rest of its summer schedule will be announced in coming weeks.