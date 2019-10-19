Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer donates $25,000 to local high school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After breaking records on Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer is continuing to spread the wealth. On Friday, the local Las Vegan donated $25,000 to Rancho High School.

Since his multi-million dollar win, Holzhauer has been busy with multiple donations, but today’s check was the biggest.

“I’ve been kind of casting a wide net thus far, trying to help a little bit to a lot of different causes. But I think it’s good for us to kind of really find one thing to devote ourselves to, quite a bit this time. It’s one area of focus where we can really devote a lot of our attention [to,]” Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, were both present at the donation on Friday. They say they wanted to donate to Rancho High School, in hopes the money will go to fixing up the football field and supplying equipment to the school’s sport teams.

“We almost look at some of these things as investments, you know, investments in the future of the community and the health of well being of these kids who can have so much better outcomes if some seed money is thrown at them,” Holzhauer said.

"While the idea to help the community was always there, the level of impact just grew and grew as I kept going on the show, which is fabulous motivation for me," Holzhauer said, when asked if he always planned on helping the community with his earnings.

Jeopardy!’s record-breaker and Vegas local, James Holzhauer, is returning to the game show for Jeopardy! 2019 Tournament of Champions.

Viewers can catch the show when it airs on November 4 through the 15, on Channel 8.

Holzhauer won 2.4 million dollars during his 32-game stint on Jeopardy! earlier this year.