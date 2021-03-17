‘Jeopardy James’ raising money for the fight against pancreatic cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jeopardy James is back at it again. But this time, he’s paying it forward.

The Las Vegas resident is raising money for an incredible cause — the fight against pancreatic cancer.

“This is one of the absolute top-rated charities out there,” James Holzhauer said.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network — or “PANCAN” — has their Purple Stride event this Saturday. They consider the event the walk to end pancreatic cancer.

Holzhauer jumped in to raise money for a Jeopardy friend — Alex Trebek.

“I set a fundraising goal of $8,244. That’s the number of episodes Alex Trebek hosted on Jeopardy,” he said. “And I’m proud to say that donations have come flooding in!”

He is already at 150% of his goal, and he wants to keep it going.

“It’s ‘All in for Alex,’ like my famous all-in with the chips move. And purplestride.org/lasvegas is the portal for all the teams.”

The event is different this year.

“They’ll mail you a shirt if you fund-raise at least $25. You go for a walk somewhere safe and distanced, and you show off your colors. And you show that you’re participating in the fight,” Holzhauer said. “I think it’s great.”

The money you donate funds research, programs and clinical initiatives. It helps patients navigate pancreatic cancer.

With every dollar raised, Holzhauer’s thoughts are with Trebek’s Legacy, and reflecting on Alex’s consistent courage during his battle.

Trebek always emphasized being positive.

“I talked to him after the game and made him promise as I shook his hand that he’d fight this thing all the way. He nodded. I think I calculated he hosted 300 episodes after that point, so he went

down swinging, for sure,” Holzhauer said.

James told us about what became a warm relationship with the legend.

“You could detect a twinkle in his eye when he deals with the special contestants,” he said.

“I can tell you this, he poured his heart into that job,” Holzhauer said.

“There were times you could tell he was really laboring to get through the day, but he brought it to that stage. I think we can all take some inspiration from that.”

The Purple Stride event is a “Stride Your Own Way” event this year due to COVID-19.

PANCAN is asking all participants to walk in your own neighborhoods for the cause. Registration is free, and anything you donate or fund-raise goes to the fight against pancreatic cancer.

You can do either at purplestride.org.