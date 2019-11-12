‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek gets choked up over contestant’s sweet message in ‘Final Jeopardy!’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who has been nothing but calm and shown so much bravery since his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, showed a little of his beautiful, emotional side Monday night.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek got a little choked up during the Final Jeopardy when a contestant in the Tournament of Champions Semi-Finals made his final wager and revealed a sweet, heartfelt message for Trebek.

The contestant wagere4d 1995 and wrote, “What is we love you Alex!”

As Trebek read the answer, his voice quivered with emotion, and as he tried to collect himself and keep his composurem, it was clear he was moved and touched by the gesture.

“Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions kicked off its second week with the Semi-Finals round on Monday. Tomorrow, Las Vegas’ own, James Holzhauer, nicknamed, ‘Jeopardy James,” will once again take center stage.

Watch Jeopardy on Channel 8 every night at 7 p.m. It airs after 8 News NOW at 6.