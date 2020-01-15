Jeopardy! crowns Ken Jennings as ‘Greatest of All Time’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jeopardy! wrapped up its “Greatest of All Time” tournament Tuesday night. Ken Jennings claimed the GOAT title, along with one million dollars.

It was his third win in four matches, beating out Brad Rutter and Vegas’ own James Holzhauer.

“The best player clearly won this tournament. I think if I would’ve played the other two, would’ve lost to some terribly bad breaks, it’d bug me, but Ken’s performance out there was just other-wordly. It’s like I entered into some new mode that I’ve never seen before,” Holzhauer said.

Jennings had the longest consecutive win streak, with 74 games and 2.52 million in earnings back in 2004.