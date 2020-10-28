Jeopardy! brings another Las Vegas contestant to the stage this week

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows the new set for the popular quiz show. Season 37 will premiere on Sept. 14. (Carol Kaelson/JEOPARDY! via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegan will be trying her luck on Jeopardy! this week.

Over the summer, 8NewsNow went behind the scenes with Jeopardy! in their virtual search for Las Vegas contestants. We followed locals as they navigated the process of auditions, interviews and mock games.

And now local contestant Jen Spinos has made it all the way through.

Jen is ready to join Alex Trebek on the big stage in Culver City, Calif., for the real deal. No more Zoom … now it’s an actual game on Jeopardy!

“I have to say, like, I think I’m gonna cry when he steps out on the stage! It’s amazing, an amazing opportunity to meet him,” Spinos says.

Jen is a loyal and longtime fan of the show, and has been a nightly Jeopardy! viewer for years.

“Now I watch Jeopardy! on 8NewsNow every single night, and when I’m not there, I record it so I can watch it later,” she says.

She tells us she has put in the time, practicing and preparing for this opportunity.

“When I found out I was gonna be on the show, I listened to some trivia quizzes, and did some studying.”

And if Alex asks her what she loves about Las Vegas?

“First of all, I love the people. I’m a teacher, and I interact with the families in my neighborhood. They’re spectacular. They’re giving, kind, people who want the best for their children,” Jen says.

“There’s Mount Charleston and Red Rock, and it’s actually quite beautiful,” she says

Spoken like a true Las Vegan.

Good luck, Jen!