UPDATE: Jehovah’s Witnesses find a way to “Always Rejoice” amid pandemic, use technology to reconnect

Online convention now available in 500 languages to download or stream

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many large conventions to reimagine their events in a digital space.

This past weekend, Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world did just that, taking their religious conventions online in more than 240 lands. They will do it again for another five weekends starting on July 18.

Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended public meetings and their public ministry in mid-March.

They say the same principles guiding them to preach from door-to-door, “the sanctity of life and love of neighbors,” are the same principles that motivated them to suspend all global conventions in early April when government authorities announced restrictions on large gatherings.

REIMAGINING CONVENTIONS

Many organizations and businesses have postponed large gatherings, and as coronavirus cases increase, rescheduled events are now being further delayed.

Cancellation of Jehovah’s Witness conventions around the world affected not only millions of Witnesses but also convention host cities already hard hit economically by the pandemic.

In the US alone, 688 conventions are held from May to September, according to Robert Hendriks, US Spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Part of the joy of these conventions though is being able to associate with one another, so they set out to safely accomplish this.

Hendriks acknowledged the decision to go virtual was not easy but said it was very important that something replaced the public conventions due to the significance they held for many.

MOVING EVENTS ONLINE

Jehovah’s Witnesses were able to utilize technology to seamlessly pivot a global audience to a digital platform in a short period of time.

“To make a convention of this scale possible, recordings of the convention program also needed to be extensively translated,” added Hendriks.

Producing a 3-day program for worldwide distribution involved translating more than 53 discourses in whole or in part into 100 languages in the US and 511 worldwide – all then made available on a self-managed online platform.

“Despite their isolation from other members of their translation team, they could collaborate sufficiently to translate and record the talks, dramas, and songs in over 500 languages,” said Nicholas Ahladis, JW Translation Services.

HOW CONGREGATIONS WILL MOVE FORWARD

Congregations have planned to continue to gather solely on videoconferencing platforms to safely self-isolate and reduce the spread of the virus, according to Jamie Dunjey, a local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Las Vegas.

The Witnesses hope this virtual convention has a positive impact on their members and the community during the pandemic.

To view the Jehovah’s Witness “Always Rejoice” conventions for free, visit jw.org.