Jeff Koons’ sculpture ‘Tulips’ returns to Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wynn Las Vegas is welcoming back the sculpture of balloon flowers, “Tulips,” to its Plaza. The showpiece by artist, Jeff Koons, was previously displayed at the Wynn from 2013 to 2016, but for the last three years was taking residency at Wynn Palace in Cotai, China.

Wynn says the sculpture is a bouquet of stainless steel twisted balloon tulips that is plated in a vivid spectrum of color with a mirrored shine.

Wynn bought the art piece, made from more than three tons of metal, for $33,682,500 in November, 2012. “Tulips” is located inside Wynn Plaza.

The company says they relocate their fine art pieces to Wynn resorts in the United States and China as part of their commitment to providing public art.