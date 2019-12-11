Jeff Bezos’ ‘Blue Origin’ launches 12th test flight of space tourism rocket

(CNN) — Amazon’s billionaire founder is inching closer to making space travel available to the masses. Jeff Bezos’ company, Blue Origin, says it has launched another test flight of its tourism rocket.

The autonomous rocket called “New Shepard” took off at a test site in Texas Wednesday.

According to Blue Origin, it crossed the boundary that is widely considered the edge of space.

Wednesday’s launch is the company’s 12th test flight so far.

Blue Origin says it could be one of the last before it is ready to start flying paying customers.

But they do not know exactly when that will happen.