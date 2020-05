LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — JCPenney is among the latest department store chain that is taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was already struggling financially before COVID-19 began impacting sales.

JCPenney has missed two debt payments in the past month.

The grace period for the missed payments runs out on Thursday and Friday this week.

JCPenney executives have not said whether it is planning a bankruptcy filing before those deadlines, but some financial experts believe it will.