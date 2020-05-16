JCPenney files for bankruptcy, blames filing on COVID-19 impact

(CNN) — The final nail in JCPenney’s coffin was COVID-19. The 118-year-old retail giant filed for bankruptcy on Friday.

It comes after the troubled company racked up $4.5 billion in losses over the past decade.

JCPenney tried a number of strategies, and saw a revolving door of CEOs as it attempted to navigate shifting consumer tastes and increased competition from online and discount retailers.

Executives blame coronavirus for sealing its fate, pointing to recent signs the company was making progress in its fight for profitability before the pandemic struck.

There still may be some wind in JCPenney’s sails, though. The company filed for Chapter 11 and not Chapter 7, which means that even though it will likely close many of its 846 stores and lay off a large portion of its 85,000 employees, JCPenney’s lenders have agreed to allow it to continue operating in the hope it will someday be able to pay them back.

There are two JCPenney stores in Las Vegas and one in Henderson.

Other retailers that have blamed COVID-19 for bankruptcy filings this month include J Crew, Neiman Marcus and Stage stores.