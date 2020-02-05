Jay-Z explains why he sat during National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: TMZ

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jay-Z is explaining why he sat during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV, and says it was not a silent protest. Jay-Z and Beyoncé got some criticism after TMZ posted video showing them and their 8-year-old daughter sitting while Demi Lovato performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Many believed it was a silent protest, but Jay-Z said in a video posted by TMZ, that it was not premeditated and simply was a case of him doing his job.

His Rock Nation Corporation has a partnership with the NFL which includes producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show and other major performances.

Jay-Z said he and his wife were distracted as they talked about the show and evaluated the microphone levels and speaker layout.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories