Jay-Z explains why he sat during National Anthem at the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jay-Z is explaining why he sat during the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV, and says it was not a silent protest. Jay-Z and Beyoncé got some criticism after TMZ posted video showing them and their 8-year-old daughter sitting while Demi Lovato performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Many believed it was a silent protest, but Jay-Z said in a video posted by TMZ, that it was not premeditated and simply was a case of him doing his job.

His Rock Nation Corporation has a partnership with the NFL which includes producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show and other major performances.

Jay-Z said he and his wife were distracted as they talked about the show and evaluated the microphone levels and speaker layout.