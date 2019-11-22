Jaws drop as Tesla’s Cybertruck fails ‘shatterproof’ demonstration

MYSTERY WIRE — The stunning angled design, the space metal construction, the innovative headlights … Tesla’s Cybertruck couldn’t help but evoke memories of the time-traveling DeLorean in “Back to the Future.”

But then the demonstration took a turn during Thursday’s big reveal.

Demonstrating the rugged design, Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, bashed the truck’s door with a sledgehammer. Then he threw a metal ball, striking the window.

Oops.

The window shattered.

So he tried it again.

Another shattered window.

Tesla founder Elon Musk shrugged it off, vowing to “fix it in post.”

the highlight of Tesla's reveal is when the window breaks during the strength test but when they get the ball back Elon insists the dude try again pic.twitter.com/NjfHvKCJb9 — Quinton Reviews 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 22, 2019

Granted, this was not a truck straight off the production line. Reviewers gave Musk a break on that point. But the Twitterverse is having a blast with the embarrassing moment, and the truck’s design is inspiring humor at a very high level.

Online publications Mashable and Slate are also getting their digs in.

A full report on the truck’s unveiling is at space.com.