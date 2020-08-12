‘Java with Jara’ virtual town hall addresses concerns and answers parents’ questions concerning distance education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents still have many questions, as the upcoming school year quickly approaches. Clark County School District students start full-time distance education on Aug. 24. District leaders hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday night to address the concerns some parents may have.

CCSD has laid out more details about what everyone can expect, and while some parents are not confident in the plan, others remain optimistic.

Ava Mucikyan just took her 8-year-old son out of CCSD, saying the district’s at-home learning model will not be effective.

“Once I realized that they’re actually just going online, I immediately had to pull the trigger,” Mucikyan said. “My biggest fear was to have 30 kids in front of a computer; try to manage that if you can’t do it in a classroom, so there’s plenty [of] concerns.”

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSD Trustee Deanna Wright addressed parents’ concerns in the “Java with Jara” virtual town hall event Tuesday night.

“I’ll be honest, we’re going to make mistakes, but we’re going to learn from it and get better,” Dr. Jara said.

One major worry for many parents is keeping their kids engaged.

“I don’t expect, and I don’t think anybody does expect that kids will be on the computer for 6 hours and 11 minutes,” Dr. Jara said. “There will be an opportunity for independent work as well, small group instruction.”

When it comes to Chromebook access, Trustee Wright highlighted a new state-wide family support center, called ‘Connecting Kids NV,’ that will help connect kids to internet access and devices.

“We’re going to make sure that kids have those things so that they can have education starting on the first day of school,” Wright said.

Some parents, like Cory Summerhays, have faith in what is to come.

“I’m optimistic that the kids will step up, and those parents will also come together,” Summerhays said.

But they understand challenges are ahead.

“Disruption is without question upon us,” Summerhays said.

There is also a “Learning Line” set up to help students if they are struggling with school. CCSD says it will go live on Aug. 24, and it will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. The number is (702) 799-6644

Go here for more information about Connecting Kids NV.

Go here for more details about CCSD’s at-home learning plan.