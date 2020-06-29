Java with Jara: CCSD Superintendent hosts virtual town hall to answer questions regarding recommendations for reopening schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara held a virtual town hall teleconference Monday, June 29 to answer questions regarding recommendations presented to the Board of School Trustees on June 25 for the reopening of CCSD schools this fall.
TELECONFERENCE BELOW:
The event was hosted by the Board of School Trustees Vice President Linda P. Cavazos and streamed on the 8 News NOW website and Facebook page.
An additional town hall is planned for Monday, July 13, 2020, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Replays of previous town hall teleconferences can be found on the CCSD website.