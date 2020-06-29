Java with Jara: CCSD Superintendent hosts virtual town hall to answer questions regarding recommendations for reopening schools

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara held a virtual town hall teleconference Monday, June 29 to answer questions regarding recommendations presented to the Board of School Trustees on June 25 for the reopening of CCSD schools this fall.

The event was hosted by the Board of School Trustees Vice President Linda P. Cavazos and streamed on the 8 News NOW website and Facebook page.

#LIVE: CCSD Superintendent discusses Nevada's school reopening plan. Students to attend school Monday and Tuesday, and work from home Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. "Not ideal, not optimal, but centered on healthy students and staff," said Dr. Jara https://t.co/q7o4k6iWFJ #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 29, 2020

An additional town hall is planned for Monday, July 13, 2020, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

#LIVE: Dr. Jara addressing teachers, "I ask you to do the best you can, as diligently as you can to catch our kids up when they come back." We are going to be patient. https://t.co/q7o4k6iWFJ #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 30, 2020

Replays of previous town hall teleconferences can be found on the CCSD website.