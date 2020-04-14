Java with Jara: CCSD Board of Trustees town hall teleconference

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Join Clark County School District Board of Trustees President, Lola Brooks and Superintendent, Dr. Jesus F. Jara for a virtual community town hall April 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Submit your questions by emailing engageccsd@nv.ccsd.net or ask questions during the call.

To join the conversation by dialing (877) 229-8493 and entering pin number 119398 at the time of the event or stream it online at ccsd.net.

Additional town hall meetings are planned as follows:

  • Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Employee Town Hall
  • Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Employee Town Hall
  • Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Community Town Hall

