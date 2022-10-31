LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Luis Guerrero went to the Parkway Villas apartments to see his girlfriend on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 17, the doors were locked. He called her and she said she was on her way home and she would let him in.

They had an argument in the morning, and when Guerrero left the apartment, he hadn’t answered calls or texts, according to information contained in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. Details from that report, including witness statements and officers’ accounts of what appears on security cameras, reveal what happened next.

What Guerrero didn’t know as he waited for his girlfriend: she was about to end the relationship. She returned unseen and was with three men in the apartment talking about how they were going to tell Guerrero he couldn’t come inside.

Guerrero was impatient and began knocking on doors and windows at the apartment, just south of UNLV and west of Maryland Parkway between Reno Avenue and Hacienda Avenue.

As they went out the apartment door, they had guns — including a shotgun that one of the men was trying to hide under cloth. Guerrero had a gun, too. “As Luis walked toward the front door, he appeared to retrieve a small black object from his right pants pocket and moved out of the frame of the video,” according to the arrest report.

When he saw the men, Guerrero pulled his gun and held it down by his side.

“Whoa, whoa, you don’t need to do that. Let’s just talk,” one of the men said. At that point, one of the men that the others called Jasper raised the shotgun, leveled it over the shoulder of one of the other men and fired at Guerrero, according to witness statements in the arrest report.

The men ran back into the apartment. “Jasper shot him in the face,” one of the men said as they ran out the back door of the apartment.

Jasper was identified by police as 32-year-old Cory Cruz. He was described as a Hispanic male, about 5-feet-5-inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue “LA” flat bill style cap, jean shorts, a gray tank top and dark blue Converse shoes with tall white socks. He had both arms tattooed and a small tattoo on his left earlobe, the report said.

Police arrived on the scene just after 5:30 p.m. after a Shot Spotter alert. They found Guerrero in the landscaping rocks outside the apartments. His handgun was at his side, but the gunshot wound was clearly not from the handgun.

Officers contacted residents near where the body was found, but no one answered the door of the girlfriend’s apartment. Police later saw her leave the apartment about 40 minutes later and talked to her then. She acknowledged knowing Guerrero and said they had been dating. She said he might have been in a fight with unknown men.

They talked to other witnesses that day, but didn’t find Cruz until Oct. 26, along Sahara Avenue just east of Nellis Boulevard. He had been identified as the gunman using police photos from a previous arrest.

Cruz remains in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Tuesday court appearance on a murder charge and a weapons charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The identities of the girlfriend and the two other men who were in the apartment were redacted from the arrest report.