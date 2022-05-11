LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jason M. Frierson was sworn in on Wednesday as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada — the first African American to serve in the post.

Frierson’s appointment was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in late April, four months after he was nominated for the position by President Joe Biden.

Frierson was sworn in by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse.

He replaces Christopher Chiou, who served as interim U.S. Attorney following the resignation of Nicholas A. Trutanich, who left office after Biden’s term began.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as our district’s U.S. Attorney,” Frierson said. “I’m also grateful for my family’s support throughout the nomination and confirmation process. Throughout my career, keeping our communities safe has been a top priority.”

As the District of Nevada’s chief federal law enforcement officer, Frierson will lead more than 100 prosecutors and staff in Las Vegas and Reno.

“I look forward to fulfilling the Department of Justice’s mission alongside our dedicated, talented Assistant U.S. Attorneys, staff professionals, and law enforcement and community partners. We share a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, preventing violent crime in our neighborhoods, protecting the civil rights of citizens, and seeking justice for victims,” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Frierson served as the Speaker of the Nevada State Assembly as Democrats held the majority. He was also an Assistant Public Defender in the Clark County Public Defender’s Office. From 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2019, he served as a Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. He was a partner at Surratt Law Practice in Las Vegas from 2014 to 2017.

Frierson earned his law degree from the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law in 2001, and his bachelor’s degree from UNR in 1996. After graduating from law school, he served as a law clerk for Justice Myron E. Leavitt on Nevada Supreme Court from 2001 to 2002.