Singer Jason Derulo involved in fight at Aria

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 19: Jason Derulo performs on stage during MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM 2021 on December 19, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Neville Hopwood/Getty Images for MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM )

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) responded to a fight at a nightclub at the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Blvd. early Tuesday morning.

According to the LVMPD incident report, officers arrived at the Aria nightclub at approximately 2:22 a.m. to investigate a reported fight between singer Jason Derulo and two other individuals.

Videos circulating on social media show Derulo throwing fists at two other men until security steps in to stop the fight. It’s not clear what sparked the violent confrontation.

Derulo is listed as the “suspect” in the police incident report which further notes the victims did not press charges against the singer and no report was taken.

Derulo was escorted from the property but was not cited or arrested in the altercation.