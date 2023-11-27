LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get ready country music fans! One of the genre’s biggest stars, Jason Aldean will be taking the stage in Laughlin next year.

According to a release, Aldean will be performing at the Laughlin Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, as part of his “Highway Desperado” Tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 1. Ticket prices will start at $75 and can be purchased on the Laughlin Event Center website or the Ticketmaster website.

The Grammy-nominated singer and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year has had more Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot County Songs chart than any other artist, the release said.

His most recent studio album, “Highway Desperado,” featured the single “Try That in a Small Town.”

The music video for the song received criticism online because it was filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. The location is the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate.