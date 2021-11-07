Jara’s lawyers: ‘Severe, pervasive and retaliatory actions’ from CCSD Trustees, owed $2.6 million

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – In a letter obtained by 8 News Now, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s attorneys are claiming that Dr. Jara was subjected to a “pervasive” and “hostile work environment” and is owed more than $2.6 million on his contract.

The 5-page letter from lawyer, John R. Bailey cites Dr. Jara requested a “closed session” meeting on Oct. 28 with all members of the CCSD Board of Trustees to address the “hostile environment” and “harassment” from members of the board, particularly Trustees Cavazos, Ford, and Guzman. Dr. Jara claims that the board, in retaliation, terminated his contract later that evening.

Dr. Jara’s legal team further states that the CCSD’s Board of Trustees actions were ‘malicious’ and intended “tarnish” his reputation. They are asking that CCSD, the Board and individual members pay Dr. Jara $2 million including the amount owed under his contract.

The letter states Dr. Jara’s work environment was a direct breach in the termination clause stated on Section 7b of the Superintendent’s contract and outlined the sum owed to Dr. Jara. Including days, and personal time to total $657,131.39 to be paid by Dec. 1, 2021.

The letter is addressed to CCSD’s counsel Mary-Anne Miller and ask the district pay all of Dr. Jara’s attorney’s fees. To avoid further litigation, Dr. Jara is asking CCSD to respond by Nov. 19.

To read the full resolution letter click here.