LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $76,000 raise for Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara will be reviewed next week by the Clark County School Board.

Details of the new employment agreement came out after Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, where the board rated Jara as “highly effective” in his job evaluation.

The events of the past year have been full of contradictions as Jara’s support on the board vanished and then returned in a series of political squabbles between board members. The public exchanges on Twitter began again following Jara’s evaluation.

A contract amendment to be reviewed at next week’s work session would increase Jara’s pay to $395,000, and includes additional perks for travel expenses and bonuses. Jara would be allowed reimbursement for travel expenses for work-related trips, and he would be eligible for 5% bonuses each year.

The contract would run through June 30, 2026.

A large part of the agreement deals with payment in the event of termination, and it specifies that Jara would be paid in full if he were fired “for convenience” by the board. If he is fired “for cause,” the contract wouldn’t be paid in full.

Jara is required to give 90 days notice if he resigns, and pay would accrue to the date he leaves the position.

The agreement would take effect Jan. 16, 2023, if it wins approval from the school board.