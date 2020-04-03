Jara to determine ‘essential functions’ of CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Last month, CCSD followed the Governor’s directive to close all schools, which came in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Now CCSD is reporting they have received clarification from the Governor’s Office on part of the directive.

School were also given guidelines to provide distance education, as well as support essential functions, but there was not a strict definition of essential functions. In a press release, CCSD announced the determination of essential functions of the district’s operations are left up to CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara.

CCSD is now working with ESEA to maintain essential functions within the district.