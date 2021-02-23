Jara says there’s as plan for older students to return to school, no details released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District parents got a chance to ask Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara about their concerns during a Facebook live session.

The questions and answer session is part of a series with Dr. Jara hosted by the CCSD parents Facebook group.

Pre-K to third grade students return to campuses on March 1 on a hybrid basis, but no timeline has been publicly announced for students between fourth grade through high school.

Dr. Jara addressed a possible return for older students.

“There is a plan, something we’ve been working on since Wednesday when the governor’s office released the restriction. I want to work with the board as I always do, and make sure that we communicate that as soon as it’s finalized,” he said.

Jara addressed working towards spring sports, saying CCSD would have to contract out for weekly covid testing for student-athletes.

He also touched upon the health preparations made within schools, including changing filters and the use of ionization.

Dr. Jara stressed the importance of communication from grading to attendance policies, and the need for all families to be well-informed about their child’s cohort assignment.