Jara says first day of school will be ‘normal as possible’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A majority of Clark County School District’s more than 300,000 students are heading back full-time to in-person learning Monday morning for the first time since the pandemic forced distance learning.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara had this Monday morning message for parents.

“Be flexible, have a lot of patience and have grace. Our educators have worked really hard to open up our campuses and our schools for our children,” he said.

Jara was at one of the district’s school bus yards as drivers were leaving to begin picking up students at 1,400 routes across the valley. Parents may want to download the Onboard Bus app which allows you to track a school bus and see the pickup and dropoff information.

Masks are required for all students, teachers and school staff. In some cases, there are exemptions. Parents are being asked to check their children daily for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re coming back to normal as possible given the restrictions that are in place but really working with the Southern Nevada Health District to make sure that our kids are safe,” Jara said.

The nation’s fifth-largest school district is facing 700 teacher and 600 bus driver vacancies that need to be filled. Those numbers are similar to previous years.

This year, the district also opened two new schools — Gunderson Middle School in Mountain’s Edge and Brown Elementary in Henderson.