Jara says CCSD is ‘absolutely’ ready for the first day of school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said “patience is going to be key” as a new school year starts and students are not physically in the classroom but doing all their learning virtually.

Monday morning, the district’s 316,000 students are beginning the school year the same way the past school year ended — with distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jara spoke with 8 News Now and said the district gave out 50,000 Chromebooks to students over the past week and more are available. However, 68,000 students still need the computers and other may still need internet connectivity.

“If you’re child doesn’t have a Chromebook, contact the Family Support Center (1-888-616-2476) and let us know so we can get your student a Chromebook or get them connected,” he said.

Jara gave praise to the community for stepping in to help secure computers and to teachers for their work to prepare distance learning programs.

“I’m so proud of the entire team and this entire community. Are we ready? Absolutely we are.”

He said the district and teachers are working hard to make sure they meet the educational needs of the students.