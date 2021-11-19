Jara responds to CCSD Board vote, considers staying on the job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara issued a statement Friday afternoon following the CCSD Board of Trustees’ 4-3 decision to overturn his termination.

In a statement, he says that he is working with the board and its legal counsel to determine “if there is a pathway” for him to remain.

“No matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the District’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver,” Jara said.

“After last night’s vote by the Board of Trustees to reverse its prior termination decision, which would potentially allow me to continue as CCSD’s Superintendent, I am working with my legal counsel to review this development. Given the concerns that I have previously expressed, we intend to work with the Board and its legal counsel to determine if there is a pathway that would allow me to continue as Superintendent while also implementing appropriate assurances to address and eliminate the harassment and hostile work environment. No matter the outcome of this decision-making process, my focus on and commitment to our students and the District’s staff remains steadfast and will not waver.” Superintenden Dr. Jara

The board voted 4-3 on two motions early Friday morning that essentially wiped out its previous vote in October to fire the superintendent but Jara will have the option to decide if he stays with the school district or not.

Trustee Irene Cepeda reversed her original vote of firing him.

“I voted thinking maybe they had a plan. But there was no plan,” Cepeda said.

For weeks the school board has made it clear that they are dived when it comes to keeping Dr. Jara in his role.

Board president Linda Cavazos voted to terminate Dr. Jara’s contract twice. She tweeted shortly after the meeting saying “I didn’t lose anything tonight- the students, employees, and community who’s voices were ignored are the ones who lost.”

Board members also voted in favor of postponing the search for an interim superintendent Thursday night until Jara lets them know if he will remain in his post

Jara who has been the superintendent since 2018 was to leave the job on Dec. 1 but that is now null.