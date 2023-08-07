LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a release from Clark County School District officials, it was announced that the Nevada Association of School Superintendents (NASS) selected CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara as the Superintendent of the Year for 2024.

The release said he was honored during an organization meeting in June.

“He has worked to ensure that the vision and mission of schools is at the forefront of decisions made by our state leadership,” said the news release. “We are excited that Dr. Jara will be representing our state among other outstanding leaders across the country.”

Jara, who was the president of the NASS in the 2022-2023 school year, was hired for his position in 2018 having previously served as superintendent of Orange County Public Schools in Florida for six years.

According to the news release, candidates for the state superintendent of the year are judged on criteria that include:

Leadership for Learning: Creativity in successfully meeting the needs of students in his or her school system.

Communication: Strength in both personal and organizational communication.

Professionalism: Constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team.

Community Involvement: Active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national and international issues.

Jara will be considered for the honor of national superintendent of the year.