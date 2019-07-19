Jara holds round table discussion about CCSD’s budget and dean dilemma

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s three and a half weeks left until the start of the new school year, and the Clark County School District is still trying to figure out how to fix the $35 million budget shortfall. In an effort to balance the budget Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara attended a round Table discussion with teachers to go over options that will save the district money.

The talks Thursday not only focused on the budget, but they also addressed the dean dilemma. It was just last month when numerous parents, teachers, and other school staff went into an uproar of Jara’s decision to eliminate the dean positions. The slice of 170 dean spots was suppose to save the district $17 million, and that money was expected to go toward school safety and teacher raises.

But instead, there was a significant backlash, along with a lawsuit filed by the administrators union against the district. And that is one of the reasons why Dr. Jara spent Thursday with teachers and support staff in a round table discussion to consider all options and listen to suggestions.

A heated district meeting last week influenced Dr. Jaras decision to come up with a different strategy. Teachers 8 News NOW spoke with say it’s still a divisive issue among colleagues.

Some claim it shouldn’t have been a unilateral issue, but rather each school decides whether or not the position is necessary. But others agree with Dr. Jara and the district reassigning deans to the classroom to fill teacher vacancies.

If the dean cuts stay, it only fixes a part of the budget shortfall. Some teachers suggest eliminating more personnel to solve the rest of the issue.

“I know there was some talk about learning strategists both at the school and the district level about maybe cutting some of those positions; cutting some positions from this office,”said Alexis Salt, teacher.

Support staff also met with Dr. Jara. A few of their cost-saving suggestions focus on reducing waste and modifying the school schedule.

Principals say they want to keep the dean positions and suggest moving money around the schools to do it.

A temporary restraining order in a lawsuit against the district keeps deans in place for now, but a decision needs to be made soon because school starts in less than a month.