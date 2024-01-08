LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Speaking for the first time since reaching a new teacher contract, the Clark County School District Superintendent says he wishes more could’ve been done for educators, including fixing the inequities in the salary schedule.

Both CCSD and the Clark County Education Association announced a new collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 20, putting an end to contentious negotiations.

“When you really look at the needs of our educators and the needs of our kids to me, the inequities in that salary schedule was our priority. My priority, the board’s priority,” Dr. Jara said on Monday.

The last time Dr. Jara addressed the media regarding teacher contracts was in August.

The new collective bargaining agreement results in higher pay for teachers. Most of what CCEA demanded, a 10% pay bump the first year and 8% the second year, were met.

A $5,000 bonus was also added for special education teachers and educators working in Title 1 schools with 5% vacancies.

Despite those gains, Dr. Jara says the deal falls short.

“When you really look at a teacher that’s been in the system for 11, 10, 12 years, or 15. And they are mentoring and supporting a second-year teacher that’s making more money than them. There are inequities in a fundamental system that I inherited, and I’m not using that as an excuse. It’s the reality,” Jara said.

He added, “The inequities are going to get bigger. They’re going to get bigger and wider.”

The only way the salary schedule could change is if lawmakers add more money at the next legislative session in 2025, according to Jara.

Speaker of the Assembly Steve Yeager and Sen. Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, both Democrats, have called for Dr. Jara’s ouster. Those demands join CCEA which has been sought since the spring of 2023 for new leadership at CCSD.

“I get up every morning to support kids, you know I don’t have a political agenda. I don’t run the school system by-polls. I do what’s right. I’m not polling of where I’m going,” Jara said of the criticism. “I get up every single morning and doing what’s right for kids and for educators.”

Jara criticized some of the negotiation tactics CCEA employed, including disrupting school board meetings, which led to the arrest of two teachers. A judge dismissed charges on Monday for one of those teachers.

“It’s unfortunate the tactics that were used. Personal attacks. I mean you know, going to my house and protesting, instead of coming to the table. This is why I think we need to have reform in how collective bargaining happens,” Jara said.

The superintendent says the bonus pay teachers received is in jeopardy unless lawmakers pass new funding during the next legislative session in 2025.

“If the money is not in place by the speaker and by the senate majority leader, those teachers in Title 1 schools and special ed[ucation], that money goes away. That’s very clear. That’s a two-year investment. That money goes away, and I think that needs to be clarified,” Jara said speaking of Senate Bill 231.

Nevada lawmakers passed SB231 in 2023, allocating $250 million in one-time funding to support pay increases for state teachers and support staff.

“I can’t bankrupt the school system and budget on hopes and dreams. You can’t operate that way. I operate on facts and I operate and negotiate deals with the money I have in the bank,” Jara said.