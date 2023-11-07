LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The calls for Clark County School District’s embattled superintendent to step down continue to grow.

Democratic leaders from both the assembly and senate are pushing for it, with the senate majority leader saying she intends to explore reforming the district.

8 News Now obtained a copy of the letter Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Clark County, sent to the Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Monday, calling on them to fire Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

That was followed by, Senate Majority leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Clark County, issuing a statement on Tuesday. She labeled his administration a failure.

Cannizzaro said over the next few months, she’ll have conversations with public education advocates on a possible “administrative restructuring of the district.”

The Clark County Education Association has called for Jara’s firing since the spring.

Contract negotiations between CCEA, the state’s largest teacher’s union, and CCSD are in arbitration after both sides reached an impasse.

Responding to a news article posted on X, Jara criticized CCEA leadership on Tuesday.

“What leadership? Corruption and bought by crooked JV and his mistress [Neisess]?” Jara’s account was then deleted.

8 News Now reached out to the district for comment from Jara but has not heard back.

CCEA president Marie Neisess took issue with Jara, saying she’s a mistress.

“I feel like Superintendent Jara needs to apologize not only to me but really to all students because he is not setting a good example. We teach anti-bullying to our students, but yet that’s exactly what he did this morning,” Neisess said.

Last week, the district said Jara would remain as superintendent as long as trustees desire him to do so.

Trustee Linda Cavazos and Katie Williams did not respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment.

Republican Governor Joe Lombardo declined to comment on the issues with CCSD and Dr. Jara.

CCSD’s school board is scheduled to meet on Thursday.