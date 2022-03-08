LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas metro area saw a slight drop in the unemployment rate — from 6.0% to 5.9% — in January figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

That follows last week’s report that Nevada’s unemployment rate declined to 5.2% in January. That rate is seasonally adjusted to account for holiday hiring and other factors, according to DETR.

Unemployment rates for metro areas and individual cities are not seasonally adjusted, DETR said.

The Reno metro area’s jobless rate was 3.2% in January, up from 2.8% in December, and Carson City had 3.5% unemployment, up from 3.2%.

North Las Vegas continued to have the highest jobless rate of all Nevada cities, with 7.0% unemployment in January:

North Las Vegas: 7.0% (down from 7.4%)

Las Vegas: 6.0% (down from 6.1%)

Henderson: 4.9% (unchanged from December)

Boulder City: 4.9% (up from 4.7%)

As seasonal holiday jobs ended, initial claims for unemployment insurance increased by 17.2% from December. It’s common to see an increase in claims in January as holiday/seasonal hires are no longer needed.

“Due to the considerable labor market impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that lies ahead, it is hard to be sure if typical seasonal trends will hold true. Currently, initial claim totals and continued claim levels are on par with pre-pandemic levels. Looking forward, continued claim levels are likely to sustain a steady, yet gradual, declining trend as more constituents in the labor market and find work,” DETR said.