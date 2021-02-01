January homicides in Metro jurisdiction double this year compared to 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The death of 4-year-old Marcel Foster was the eighth homicide worked in January by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives.

That’s double the number of homicides from January 2020.

Statistics released Monday by Metro show that detectives have made arrests or otherwise cleared seven of the eight cases this month.

The only open case is believed to involve gangs.

Shootings accounted for six (75%) of the homicides so far this year, with a stabbing and Foster’s death by blunt force trauma accounting for the remaining cases. Foster’s stepmother, Patricia Atalig, is in custody facing murder and abuse charges in the boy’s death.

Data show that five Black males, two Hispanic males and one Hispanic female died by homicide in January. That compares to last year’s January victims: two Black males, one white male and one Black female.

Homicide cases have not been concentrated in any single part of the valley this year. Two homicides have occurred in the Convention Center Area Command, the Northeast Area Command and the Southeast Area Command. The other two homicides occurred in the Northwest Area Command and the South Central Area Command.

Outside of Metro’s jurisdiction, North Las Vegas police have investigated four homicides thus far in 2021, and Henderson police have investigated one homicide.