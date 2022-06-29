LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested near the Las Vegas Strip in January of last year for his role on Jan 6. is working with the federal government on its investigations into the insurrection, federal documents revealed Wednesday.

Nathaniel “Nate” DeGrave, 32, of Las Vegas agreed to plead guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

DeGrave, who is originally from Pennsylvania, spoke exclusively with the 8 News Now I-Team in October.

“I’ve lost a lot since I’ve been in here,” DeGrave told the I-Team’s David Charns.

Documents released last year revealed investigators received an anonymous tip that led them to DeGrave. On his Instagram, DeGrave says he is the CEO of a celebrity event planner and adult model management company.

On the day of the riot, DeGrave, Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, and a third man, Josiah Colt, of Idaho, met in a hotel room in Maryland and recorded videos for social media, prosecutors said. Colt took a deal to work with investigators last year. Sandlin remains incarcerated pending trial.

As part of his plea agreement, DeGrave will continue to work with the government on its work to hold others accountable.

Federal documents indicate DeGrave has spoken with the FBI, Department of Justice and Homeland Security Investigations about Jan. 6 and “unrelated matters.” A footnote in the document said those matters can be relayed to the judge under seal.

“He has volunteered information that law enforcement officials have verified as true as well as supplied information that has advanced government investigations regarding the events of January 6 and other unrelated matters,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Prosecutors are advocating for DeGrave to be released and returned to Las Vegas, saying he is not a flight risk. He has been incarcerated since his arrest. At the time, the judge was concerned that DeGrave could try to obstruct the investigation.

As DeGrave told the 8 News Now I-Team in October, he and his group filmed the events on Jan. 6. Prosecutors said they agree DeGrave’s actions “were motivated by bravado, machismo, and a desire to gain notoriety and profit by video-recording the events on January 6th and disseminating the footage through social media, in addition to his misguided beliefs about the 2020 presidential election.”

DeGrave faces a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.